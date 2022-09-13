NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is hosting free car seat checks in our area this week and next week.

These checks are done by certified child passenger safety technicians.

There will be checks in Binghamton, Stamford, and Norwich.

Binghamton – Thursday, September 15th, from 1-3 p.m. at the PAL Center (457 State Street, Binghamton).

Stamford – Wednesday, September 21st, from 11 a.m-1 p.m. at Kiddie Corner Preschool (114 Main Street, Stamford).

Norwich – Saturday, September 24th, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Visions Federal Credit Union (5411 State Highway 12, Norwich).

Trained technicians will be using the “Learn-Practice-Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Click here for more information on upcoming car seat checks near you.