ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced today that a free car seat check event is coming to Endicott this Wednesday, March 22nd.

It will run from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Endicott Fire Department on Madison Avenue.

The checks will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians who will ensure that seats are properly installed and the appropriate size for your child’s age and your vehicle.

If you can’t make the free event, you can make an appointment for a later date at one of the following locations:

AAA Northway

Binghamton Police Department

Broome County Sheriff’s Office

Endicott Fire Department

Union Volunteer Emergency Squad

Vestal Police Department

Make sure your child is safe! For more information, contact Christine Marion at 607-778-2807 or christine.marion@broomecountyny.gov.