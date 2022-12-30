(WIVT/WBGH) – A local attorney is once again looking to make sure everyone gets home safely from their New Year’s Eve parties tomorrow night.

Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law is brining back his Safe Night initiative following a 2 year COVID hiatus.

Between midnight and 4 a.m. on what is technically Sunday, Schimmerling will pay for cab rides home for people who call his office.

Safe Night is open to revelers in Greater Binghamton and will only transport people home, not from bar to bar or party to party.

Schimmerling’s firm represents accident victims, many who have been impacted by intoxicated drivers.

Attorney Tom Schimmerling says, “In my practice, I see a lot of people who have been injured by drunk drivers, family members of people killed by drunk drivers. I want to at least one night of the year make the roads safer.”

Even with taking the last 2 years off, this marks the 23rd year that Schimmerling has offered Safe Night.

To request a ride, call his law office staff at 779-1000 and they will arrange for a cab to come and take you home.

Schimmerling says the program typically costs him a couple thousand dollars.

And he says you don’t have to be drunk to use it.