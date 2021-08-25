Free Adoption Day at Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, PA – If you’re looking to adopt a new pet, this weekend is the perfect time.

The Animal Care Sanctuary is holding their annual Free Adoption Day this Saturday, in conjunction with NBC’s Clear the Shelters.

Adult dogs, cats, and kittens will all be up for adoption and must go home that same day.

All the pets are up to date with vaccinations and are micro chipped.

Animal Services Director Becca Morgan says the sanctuary is at capacity right now, with about 40 dogs and multiple cats.

Morgan says that waving the adoption fee is a great incentive to get animals out of the shelter and into loving homes.

“Waving the adoption fees give people the chance to adopt an animal that they might not have been able to adopt, and I know a lot of people may look at that negatively but I think that everybody deserves a pet as long as they can follow through with the care,” says Morgan.

If you aren’t in a position to adopt but still want to help, Morgan says the shelter is always in need of people to foster animals, volunteer, donate supplies or even just letting people know about the shelter

For those that are ready to take a new pet home, the free adoptions will run from 10 to 3:30 on Saturday at the East Smithfield location.

Walk-ins are accepted, but if you’d like to make an appointment or fill out an application in advance you can visit animalcaresanctuary.org.