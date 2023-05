HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Sunday, May 14th, is Mother’s Day, and Animal Adventure Park is offering free admission to all moms.

This includes free admission to its new sister facility, The Preserve.

The Park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admissions at 4 p.m. The Preserve has the same hours, but last admission is a 3 p.m.