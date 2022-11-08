ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Candidates were headed to the polls today, awaiting their outcomes after many months of campaigning.

Republican candidate for Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar voted at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Endwell with his wife Jessica and son Freddie.

Akshar is seeking a return to the Sheriff’s Office after spending the past 7 years as State Senator.

The former Broome County Undersheriff says the attitudes and policies of the past 30 to 40 years aren’t working anymore.

Akshar said that people just want to feel safe.

“We have promised and pledged to the people a new day starting on January 1st in which we will deploy proven and principled leadership,” he said. “We will provide new energy and a new vision for not only the agency but the community as well.”

Akshar said he’s felt a groundswell of support in the closing weeks of the campaign and he thanks his team for all of their hard work.

He planned to spend the day relaxing with his family and said the decision is now in the hands of the voters.

Akshar plans to visit the Republican Party gathering at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton tonight sometime after the polls close.