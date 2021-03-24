Frank’s Italian Restaurant to raffle off 22 pound Easter egg

MAINE, NY – For the past 5 years, Frank’s Italian Restaurant in Maine has been importing chocolate Easter eggs from Italy to sell to its customers.

Every year it’s such a hit that the owner of the restaurant, Frank LoPiccolo, decided to bring in a 22 pound Easter egg to raffle off.

The 22 pound egg is made entirely of milk chocolate and a raffle ticket costs only $5.

While LoPiccolo was growing up, his family always gave him giant milk chocolate Easter eggs from Italy instead of the traditional Easter basket.

“This year a lot of people have cancelled their trips to Italy, so, we’re going to make it as realistic and as authentic as possible here at Frank’s,” says LoPiccolo.

LoPiccolo says that growing up Italian American meant they always did things a little differently, but he plans on keeping these traditions alive through his children and grandchildren.

You can purchase raffle tickets at the restaurant.

The winner will be announced the Saturday before Easter on the Don Giovanni Show on WNBF Radio.

All proceeds will go to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.