MAINE, NY – Frank’s Italian Restaurant in Maine is importing another tradition from Italy, giant chocolate Easter eggs.

Following the popularity of its charity egg raffle last year, Frank’s is bringing it back.

For a 10 dollar raffle ticket, you can be entered into a drawing for an 11 pound dark chocolate egg.

There will also be second and third place winners of medium size and smaller, yet still big, chocolate eggs.

And, if you don’t win, Frank’s has additional eggs for sale along with imported Italian Easter breads known as Columbas.

Chef Lou LoPiccolo says chocolate Easter eggs are popular in Italy.

“When I was a little boy, we would go to Italy and we would go to all of these cafes and bakeries and around Easter time, there’s Easter chocolate eggs everywhere. It’s really just a big thing they do every Easter,” says LoPiccolo.

Proceeds from the raffle will support Birthright as well as Ukrainian humanitarian relief.

The raffle tickets are sold at the register at Frank’s through Friday April 15th.

The following day, the 16th, owner Frank LoPiccolo will draw the winners live on the Don Giovanni radio show between 7 and 9 A-M on Solid Gold 104.5.

While at Frank’s, check out the new bench honoring lifelong Maine resident Lilly Ames who passed away last year.