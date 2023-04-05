TOWN OF MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A giant chocolate egg with a surprise inside could be yours for Easter.

Frank’s Italian Restaurant in Maine is raffling off an 11 pound Italian dark chocolate Easter egg.

There’s also an unknown prize inside.

Frank’s is also selling some smaller sized chocolate eggs imported from Italy, along with some Italian Easter cakes.

Owner Frank Lo Piccolo says he didn’t grow up with the Italian chocolate eggs but fell in love with them when he first visited Italy.

“Originally, I got a basket like everyone else. My mom was quite Americanized at the time. Later on, as I traveled back and forth to Italy as a teenager, one of my first eggs I think I was 11 years old, and I fell in love with the chocolate and the little gift inside. So we made it somewhat of a tradition.”

Raffle tickets cost 10 dollars and this year the proceeds will support Danielle House, a home away from home for the family of people receiving medical care in Greater Binghamton.

The tickets will be on sale through Saturday evening.

Frank’s will be closed on Easter Sunday.