Fourth of July extravaganza at Highland Park

Tonight, over 10 thousand people are expected to descend upon Highland Park in Endwell for the Town of Union 4th of July Extravaganza.

The annual festival and fireworks show takes months to prepare for.

25 vendors will be on hand selling food and merchandise.

And each year, the main stage entertainment gets started at 2:00 pm with local Boy Scouts taking turns reading the Declaration of Independence.

After that, it’s live music through the afternoon and into the evening culminating with the popular band Splash right up until the fireworks.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world to see 10,000 to 12,000 people come right here to the middle of Endwell. We know we’ve done our job when we see all of the happy faces. You can’t beat it,” Park Manager Ray Vanderpoel said.

The fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 pm and, as they do each year, organizers promise that they’ll be bigger and better than ever.

Vanderpoel says people should plan to park at either the Weis Markets or Delta Engineering parking lots nearby.

And he urges everyone to stay well hydrated during today’s heat and humidity.