BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Fourth of July is a day to celebrate our independence with festivities, fireworks, and more. Events are planned for all around the area, below is a guide on how you can join in on the fun.

BROOME COUNTY:

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Big, Bang, Boom Fireworks Show: Catch the Rumble Ponies as they take on the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium on July 3rd at 6:35pm. Following the game, the Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series is presenting their 13th Big, Bang, Boom fireworks show in honor of Independance Day Eve.

Town of Union July 4th Extravaganza: Highland Park is inviting guests of all ages to come join them on July 4th for their annual holiday festivities. Loads of events are planned for the day such as a chicken barbeque catered by Brooks Barbeque, food vendors, entertainment, arts and crafts, and more. Fireworks are planned for 9:30pm.

4 on the 4th road race: Celebrate the fourth with some exercise in Endwell. The four-mile road race starts at 8am and features festive racing gear and a post-race party.

TIOGA COUNTY:

Candor Fourth of July Parade: Candor is hosting its 150th annual July Fourth festivities. A parade will be held at 10 am and will start on Church Street. The theme this year is board games. Join American Legion Auxiliary afterwards for their annual chicken barbeque 11am. The cookout will run until supplies are gone.

Tioga Down July 4th Racing: The casino and racetrack are celebrating the holiday with races starting at 6:15pm. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the miniature horses and watch them race as well. A fireworks display will follow the races.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY:

Montrose Parade and Craft Fair: Montrose is hosting their ‘American Spirit’ patriotic parade at 10am on July 4th. A ‘Race for Independance’ run featuring a 5k and 10k will start at 8am. Festivities and a craft show will run until 4pm. Following the day’s activities, a fireworks show will start at dusk.