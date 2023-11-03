VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Four Vestal High School seniors are being recognized for their dedication to their education.

Principal Dawn Young announced that Ellie Friedman, Michael Juriga II, Genessis Nwugwo, and John-Claude Parfait have been designated as College Board Recognition Program Scholars. The students were notified of their scholar designation before the start of this school year.

Friedman and Juriga were recognized as College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars while Nwugwo and Parfait were designated as College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholars.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments like the PSAT and AP exams,” said Young. “There’s so much that makes our students unique and receiving this honor reinforces that.”

All four students are being acknowledged for scoring in the top 10% on the PSAT/NMSQUT, PSAT 10 assessments, or for earning a score of three or higher on two or more AP exams. They all have a GPA of 3.5% or higher.

The high school says programs such as these aim to celebrate students’ hard work and showcase their strong academic performances.