Four regions can begin their phased re-openings Friday

ALBANY, NY – As certain regions in New York State prepare to begin their re-openings, others are still behind.



NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on who’s ready and who’s not.

So far four regions will be able to begin a phased reopening when the ‘On Pause’ order expires on Friday.

But, the Capital Region and Western New York are still behind on the metrics.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

You will know exactly what is happening in your region in your county, you’ll know the facts, you’ll know the numbers on a daily basis and you’ll know what we’re doing.

The new regional dashboard is up and running on forward.ny.gov for people to monitor what regions are eligible to start re-opening.

The North Country now joins the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and the Southern Tier to do so.

Meanwhile the Capital Region and Western New York aren’t ready yet.

The Governor says it’s important that regions doesn’t open ‘too soon.’

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

Too soon means you’re opening, you’re increasing activity at a rate that the hospital system cannot handle and people are not taking the right precautions.

Meanwhile the State Department of Health is also investigating about 100 cases in children and young adults of an inflammatory disease that may be related to the COVID virus. So far it’s resulted in 3 deaths.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

Now as a parent I can tell you, this is a parent’s worst nightmare. Right? To have a child-we thought that children were not especially affected by the virus, to now find out that they might be and it might be several weeks later, this is truly disturbing.

The Governor also announced today that 12 more counties are eligible to resume elective surgeries.