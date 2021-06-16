Founder’s Day at the Broome County Urban League

BINGHAMTON, NY – A non-profit organization that has been around for half a century continues to provide social services for the county.

In 1968, what was known as the Interracial Association of Binghamton became the Broome County Urban League.

For 50 years the organization has multiple programs they offer to anyone in need.

It has summer and after school programs for children with special needs and work force and job training sessions.

President and CEO of the Broome County Urban League, Jennifer Lesko says they are here to make this community better than when we found it.

“Anybody who walks through that door, we don’t care about their back story because we all have one. Everyone who comes through that door we’re going to treat them with dignity and respect and just like we would want our parents or ourselves to be treated because we’ve all seen what this pandemic, tomorrow is not promised to anyone,” says Lesko.

A new program is in partnership with local attorney Stephen Cornwell where they work to get felonies 10 years or older expunged off your record.

To learn more about all their services, call 723-7303 ext 101.

For NewsChannel 34’s Founders Day tomorrow, members of the station will be going to the Urban League building to help improve the front of it by landscaping.