BINGHAMTON, NY – For most athletes that have competed in the Olympic Games, the Olympic spirit never leaves them.

The International Olympic Committee has a created the Agora Art Project as a way to celebrate how the Olympic movements meets art and culture.

At the Beijing Games, former Olympian and Vestal High and Binghamton University graduate Chris Coleman is one of 7 artists chosen to have their artwork displayed.

I spoke with Coleman about his efforts to combine his love of nature with his passion for the Olympics.

Chris Coleman enjoys hiking amid the natural beauty that surrounds his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. And he always bring his camera along.

“Every day, the landscape looks different. You can see the weather coming in, you can see snow storms, rain storms, incredible clouds. I just never get tired of it,” says Coleman.

A standout in track and field at Vestal and an All-American at B-U, Coleman was recruited by Randy Will to join the U-S men’s 4-man bobsled team for the Winter Games in Albertville in 1992 and Lillehammer in 1994.

When he retired from competition in 1998, he began a 22 year career in the marketing department of the U-S Olympic Committee based in Colorado Springs.

“I kind of developed a reputation of always having a camera with me wherever I went, whenever I was going to certain events, I was always taking pictures,” says Coleman.

Coleman says he took photography classes in high school and then returned to the hobby when his 17 year-old son was born.

When approached by the I-O-C to participate in the Agora Project, he knew he wanted to showcase the beautiful landscapes around Olympic City, USA.

“I wanted to really highlight and show where Olympic athletes are going out and training. It’s not just in the gyms,” says Coleman.

He submitted 3 photos for the exhibition, one of American modern pentathlete Samantha Schultz running through Red Rock Canyon, another of alpine skiing paralympian T-C Carter hiking the Manitou Incline and finally his son Theron jogging in the Garden of the Gods.

“I’m just having fun. I’m out shooting my landscapes. Every once in awhile, I’ll take a few sports pictures here and there. But I do it mostly just to keep myself calm, it just brings me joy and it just brings me peace. It’s been a wonderful opportunity and I’m thankful to the International Committee for recognizing me,” says Coleman.

Coleman says he takes pride in his Vestal roots and will always be a big fan of Team USA.

More information here.

By the way, today is Chris’s birthday.

Happy Birthday Chris!