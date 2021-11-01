Former two-term Broome County Executive Tim Grippen dies

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two-term Broome County Executive Tim Grippen has died.

The Democrat was County Exec from 1989 through 1996, winning election largely through his opposition to a controversial trash incinerator project.

During his time in office, Grippen is credited with implementing the county-wide consolidated 9-1-1 dispatch system and establishing the county recycling program.

Grippen was a war hero who was wounded and disfigured in Vietnam.

After leaving office, he worked for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State Labor Department and lead Opportunities for Broome.

Grippen also served several years as the Chair of the Broome County Democratic Party.