BINGHAMTON, NY – A Newfield man was recently arrested for distributing inappropriate materials to minors.

24 year-old Austin Kuczek was arrested on Monday, March 7.

Kuczek was formerly a member on the Newfield Town School Board and a teacher’s aide in the Ithaca City Central School District.

He is currently the Recreation Director in the Town of Newfield.

An investigation revealed he was sending inappropriate pictures to minors under 17.