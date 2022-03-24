SYRACUSE, NY – A former Oswego bus driver driver plead guilty to possession of child pornography.

62 year-old Frederick Haresign said that in 2017 he gave nicotine and other gifts to a minor child on his bus. These were in exchange for the child reacting sexually explicit images and videos for Haresign, who kept them to view them.

Sentencing is expected to take place in July. If the court accepts the plea agreement, Haresign will be sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

The court may also impose a $250,000 fine and order restitution to the victim.