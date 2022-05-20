CONKLIN, NY – People all across the country are remembering the victims of the buffalo shooting almost a week later, including a special tribute in Broome County.

As NewsChannel 34’s Andrew Donovan reports, a student from Susquehanna Valley, the same high school that the shooter went to, is trying to give the community a message of love.

ACROSS FROM THE HIGH SCHOOL WHERE THE SHOOTER GRADUATED LESS THAN A YEAR BEFORE HIS ACT OF HATE, ANOTHER GRADUATE OF THE SCHOOL HAS A MESSAGE OF LOVE.

“I just felt angry, sad and devastated for the families so I thought of taking the fence to our advantage,” says Sierra Storm.

USING PLASTIC CUPS, SIERRA STORM SPELLED OUT BUFFALO, WITH A HEART.

“Kind of representing the town of Conklin, giving our love and support for those up in Buffalo. say, this isn’t us.”

THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME HER FAMILY HAS DONE THIS.

WHEN STORM PLAYED COLLEGE SOFTBALL, HER DAD SPELLED OUT HER SCHOOL’S NAME FOR A TEAM VISIT.

“During the pandemic, we put thank you for our essential workers, so we’ve been kind of taking this fence to our advantage to show love and support for those around us.

NOT LONG AFTER WE MET SIERRA, HER ALMA MATER FOLLOWED HER LEAD CREATING ITS OWN SIGN OF SYMPATHY ALONG A BUSY ROAD.

“I’ve already made comments don’t say you’re from Conklin, I totally get it, but at the same time, those from Conklin are like this isn’t us whatsoever. This person, I don’t even like to say his name to be honest, isn’t what Conklin’s all about.”

FENCES ARE DESIGNED TO DIVIDE, BUT THIS ONE UNITES TWO COMMUNITIES, THREE AND HALF HOURS APART.

IN CONKLIN, ANDREW DONOVAN, NEWSCHANNEL 34.