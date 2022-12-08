PRATTSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Federal Court, Kory O’Hara, a former Town Supervisor of Prattsville, New York, was sentenced for grant fraud.

In August of 2011, Hurricane Irene caused significant damage in Prattsville, resulting in the issuance of millions of dollars in grants to the town and its residents.

As Town Supervisor, O’Hara entered into various grant agreements, including one with the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation.

O’Hara pled guilty and admitted that he obtained false invoices from a Prattsville-based modular home business, Moore’s Homes, that reflected work on O’Hara’s automotive garage and O’Hara’s service station, which Moore’s Homes did not perform.

O’Hara then submitted the false invoices and fully reimbursed checks to Prattsville and the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation to fraudulently obtain $24,915 in grant proceeds.

He has been sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $24,915 in restitution to the State of New York.

Prattsville is located just outside of Delaware County in Greene County.