Former Pharsalia Town Supervisor pleads guilty to stealing $240,000 in public funds

CHENANGO COUNTY – The man who was Chenango County’s longest serving town supervisor is headed to prison for using the town treasury as his own personal slush fund.

Former Pharsalia Town Supervisor Dennis Brown plead guilty to stealing $240,000 in public funds.

He’s been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison and must pay back what he stole.

72 year-old Brown had served as the Pharsalia Supervisor for 35 years before losing re-election in 2019 after having been arrested on embezzlement charges earlier that year.

The State Comptroller’s Office says Brown used the town credit card to pay for groceries, cooking classes, liquor, clothing, designer handbags, jewelry, personal utility bills, work on his property and vacations.