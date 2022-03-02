The former owner of a Vestal restaurant is facing a year in federal prison after admitting that he withheld payroll taxes from his employees without turning the money over to the government.



57 year-old Nezir “Nick” Boljevic plead guilty to willful failure to pay federal payroll taxes.



The U-S Attorney’s Office says that during the time that Boljevic owned the Vestal Diner on the Parkway, he deducted taxes for Social Security and Medicare but did report nor turn over the funds to the I-R-S.



Prosecutors say Boljevic managed to pocket over 322 thousand dollars by employing a scheme in which he put the business under the names of a series of bogus owners using different Employer Identification Numbers.



Boljevic, who no longer owns the diner, is scheduled to be sentenced in July to one year and one day in prison and must pay the 322 thousand dollars to the I-R-S.