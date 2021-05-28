Former NYSEG Stadium now Mirabito Stadium

BINGHAMTON, NY – The home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has a new name.

The official name of Rumble Town will now be Mirabito Stadium.

The Binghamton-based family-owned energy products company with roots in Sidney has been around for about 100 years and operates in 9 states.

NYSEG decided not to renew its naming rights sponsorship after 2 decades.

CEO Joe Mirabito says he believes what they are doing here today lines up with his company’s values, family, employees, customers and community.

“We’re happy to be here, I know that my grandfather and fathers are looking down upon us, and I think they’re saying ‘you boys done good this time,'” says Mirabito.

Mirabito went on to thank NYSEG for carrying the torch for all these years.

After not knowing if they would be eliminated by Major League Baseball last year, the Rumble

Ponies are turning the page and are excited to see what the future holds for them with a new stadium name.