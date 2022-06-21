GREENE, NY – A former New York Yankees coach, who was responsible for keeping players strong, healthy and on the field, has brought the same approach to his new family farm in Chenango County.

Dana and Lauren Cavalea started Freedom Farms 2 years ago. Neither had a background in agriculture, but Dana knows a lot about nutrition from his days as the Director of Performance, Strength and Conditioning for the Yankees from 2002 to 2014.



During that time, he worked with such Yankee stars as Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Mariano Rivera, winning a championship in 2009.



Freedom Farms raises grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pigs and free range meat chickens and egg-layers.

The desire to farm came from some bad experiences with store bought meat.

“My wife would start to break out on her face,” said Dana Cavalea, “and I said, ‘What’s going on here?’ A lot of my clients, a lot of my athletes all wanted better-sourced food. And when we started to buy off the farm ourselves, we no longer had that facial reaction and that breakout. So, that’s what got us into really looking at our own food supply and how we can get the best possible food, and raise the best possible food that gives and yields the most energy and health to the body.”

When he’s not working on his 180 acre farm, Cavalea runs an online performance coaching business for business executives around the world.

He takes a holistic approach to achieving success.

“You’re dealing with the physical and you’re also dealing with the mental,” Dana Cavalea said. “When an athlete gets hurt, there’s a huge psychological component. Today, that’s what a lot of my calls come from. There’s a lot of stress, there’s a lot of mental health concern amongst employees today. Everyone is striving for higher levels of performance and they’re looking for the best way to get there.”

Cavalea says he hopes to get some of his CEO clients as well as athlete friends out to visit Freedom Farms. When customers purchase their meat, it’s typically butchered and assembled to order and then picked up at the farm or shipped to them.



To order, go to wearefreedomfarms.com



For information about his performance coaching business, go to danacavalea.com