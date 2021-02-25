Former member of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration accuses him of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) – A former member of Governor Cuomo’s administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment has offered new details.

Lindsey Boylan wrote in an online post yesterday that Cuomo once kissed her on the lips without consent.

During her more than three years in the administration, she said Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” compared her to one of his rumored ex-girlfriends and once joked they should play strip poker.

Cuomo previously called her allegations “just not true.”

His spokesperson said yesterday that all of Boylan’s “claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.”