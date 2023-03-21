SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 03: Steve Hackett performs at City Hall on May 3, 2017 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Neil Kitson/Redferns)

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett will perform at the Forum Theatre on October 8th as part of his Genesis Revisited – Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour.

The tour marks the 50th anniversary of the Genesis album Foxtrot which, in 1972, was pivotal in establishing the band as a major force in British rock.

Hackett is coming off a successful UK tour of Foxtrot at Fifty and will bring things to North America in 2023.

“I think Foxtrot was a terrific achievement for Genesis at that time,” says Hackett. “I think there is not one weak track on the album, they all have their strong points and I’m really looking forward to doing the whole album live.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 24th at 12 p.m.

You can get them on ticketmaster.com and at the Mirabito Box Office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.