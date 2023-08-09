HORSEHEADS, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing from her government job in the Village of Horseheads.

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, and the New York State Police announced the arrest of 49-year-old Tammy Miele on Wednesday.

Miele formerly worked for the Village of Horseheads as an Assistant Clerk and is being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the local government. Miele began working for the Village in 2017 and was later fired in September of 2022.

While employed, she accepted cash payments for the village, including payments from multiple residents attempting to pay their water bills. A joint investigation and forensic analysis revealed that Miele never deposited the cash into the Village’s bank account. Instead, she allegedly altered the accounting system in order to delete any balances owed by the resident, before pocketing the money. The forensic analysis also revealed that Miele paid her personal New York State Electric and Gas, or NYSEG, bill with funds from the Village’s account, resulting in over $450 of her bill being paid by the Village.

Through this scheme, Miele is suspected of stealing $3,548 from the Village of Horseheads. She was charged with grand larceny and corrupting the government.

“Ms. Miele allegedly used her position to defraud the Village of Horseheads for her personal gain and altered Village records to cover her theft. My office’s investigation and our partnership with District Attorney Wetmore and the State Police have ensured that she will now be held accountable for her actions,” said DiNapoli.