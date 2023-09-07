DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A former resident of Deposit was indicted in Delaware County Court for violent sex crimes against a small child.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced that Nicholas Durbin, 32, appeared before the Delaware County Court for arraignment on a five-count indictment accusing him of felony sexual abuse.

Counts one, two, three, and four of the indictment accuse Durbin of sexual abuse in the first degree, all class D violent felonies. Durbin also received a fifth count accusing him of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, a class D violent felony.

Durbin allegedly sexually abused a 4-year-old little girl on four separate occasions. Over the course of three months, Durbin allegedly touched the child’s private areas for his own sexual pleasure. He pled not guilty to the charges and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

According to Smith, the young girl received support from Safe Against Violence. Safe Against Violence offers comprehensive services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes. If you are in need of assistance, please call (607)746-6278.