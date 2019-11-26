Former Country Club is transforming into a Broome County Veterans Resource Center

TOWN OF BINGHAMTON – A former golf course in our area is being remodeled to serve veterans.

The former Vestal Hills Country Club in the Town of Binghamton is being transformed into a Broome County Veterans Resource Center.

The goal is to be a place for veterans to receive information on services available throughout our community.

The center will also host events and house organizations like Clear Path for Veterans, which works to connect those who have served with the resources they need.

Veterans will learn how to access healthcare and jobs and can even take classes in dog-training.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says if a veteran can’t come to the Resource Center, the Resource Center will come to the veteran.

“We actually have purchased a van for Clear Path so that if you can’t come out here, they’re going to go and be able to pick you up or their going to be able to provide the services right to you from their van,” he says.

Garnar says the total cost of the project is nearly $3.5 M.

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo secured state funding of about $500,000 for the center.

She says additional services for veterans are sorely needed.

“For the men and women who serve our country so bravely and nobly, to know the commitment is there is really very special. I want to thank you for your leadership and your forward thinking. We’re a better community for our veterans and for the effort going into helping them,” she said.

Garnar and others took a ceremonial swing of a sledgehammer to a wall that’s being removed for the project.

Officials expect the first portion of the project to be done by the fall of next year.