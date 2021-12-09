BINGHAMTON, NY – A former Binghamton City Councilwoman plans a run for New York State Senate next year.

Democrat Lea Webb has scheduled 2 announcements for today, one in Binghamton and the other in Ithaca.

Webb is a Diversity Education Coordinator at Binghamton University and Vice President of the Broome-Tioga NAACP.

The location of her announcements indicate that she believes a Democratic plan will win out in the battle to draw new district boundaries following the 2020 census.

Currently, the 52nd Senate District, which is represented by Republican Fred Akshar, covers all of Broome and Tioga Counties and portions of Chenango and Delaware.

However, under a redistricting plan put forward by Democrats, Binghamton and Ithaca would be placed in the same district, making it lean far more Democratic.

The Republican drawn map puts Binghamton in a sprawling district heading east and incorporating most of the Catskills.

Akshar has already announced that he will not be running for re-election, opting to run for Broome County Sheriff to replace longtime Sheriff Dave Harder who is retiring.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David, a Republican who couldn’t run for re-election due to term limits, has already announced his campaign for New York State Senate.