Former Congressional candidate dies from apparent suicide

DELAWARE COUNTY – An Aghanistan War veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Congress last year has died from an apparent suicide.

Republican Kyle Van De Water was found dead at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery on Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, his death is being investigated as a suicide.

Van De Water lost to Congressman Antonio Delgado in last year’s election.

Delgado’s 19th district seat includes Delaware County and the Broome County Town of Sanford.

Van De Water was poised to run again next year before abruptly dropping from the race late last month.

He leaves behind a wife and 4 children.

Delgado released a statement saying his heart breaks for Kyle, and his beautiful family.

The veteran’s crisis line is 800-273-TALK.