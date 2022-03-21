CORTLAND, NY – A former Cortland Burger King employee has been sentenced after an armed robbery attempt.

Maxwell Shoup formerly worked at Burger King, and had a plan to steal the restaurant’s receipts after they closed on December 16, 2020.

Shoup had a plan to be at the nearby bank where the earnings were deposited. At the bank, he allegedly pointed a gun at the store manager, who gave up the money.

Shoup was later found by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office he was still in possession of the stolen money, and police discovered the weapon he had was a pellet gun.

He will serve 1 to 3 years in State Prison.