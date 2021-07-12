Former Bradford County DA heading to prison

TOWANDA, PA – A Pennsylvania prosecutor responsible for putting criminals behind bars is now headed to prison himself for having coerced female clients in his private practice into having sex with him.

Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman was sentenced on Friday to one and a half to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation, promoting prostitution and obstruction of justice in May.

In February, a grand jury investigation determined Salsman repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at his law office.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General for Pennsylvania Daniel Dye says he’s happy to see that justice is served.

“We’re pleased. He’s no longer the D.A. He’s going to state prison. The victims in this case are pleased. It returns the citizens of Bradford County their D.A.’s office,” says Dye.

According to court documents, five women experienced the same patterns of coercion and assault from Salsman.

Prosecutors say Salsman would ask these female clients for nude photos or grope them during a meeting or in court.

The grand jury alleges Salsman knew these clients were in vulnerable positions and used that against them.

After initially proclaiming his innocence, Salsman pleaded guilty in May and resigned as DA.

He’s also expected to lose his law license.

Albert Ondrey was sworn in as the new District Attorney last month.