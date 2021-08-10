Former Binghamton Director of Housing arraigned for allegedly harassing Binghamton City Council President

BINGHAMTON, NY – The former Binghamton Director of Housing is accusing the Binghamton City Council Republicans of attempting to restrict his free speech.

Tarik Abdelazim, former Director of Housing, Planning, and Community Development in Binghamton turned himself in to Binghamton Police Friday afternoon, and was arraigned at City Court for allegedly harassing Binghamton City Council President Sophia Resciniti based on alleged statements at the July 26th Binghamton City Council meeting.

Abdelzim said he and other activists were present at the special business meeting at city hall to criticize the administration’s decision to spend $659,000 of COVID-recovery dollars for roof repairs at City Hall, and to demand that the federal recovery award instead be prioritized towards affordable housing and housing assistance.

“The complaint by City Council President Sophia Resciniti is factually inaccurate, legally without merit, and is a troubling attempt to intimidate me and others into silence,” Abdelazim said. “I will be contesting this charge and defending my first amendment rights, and am confident both the charge and the temporary order of protection will be quickly dismissed.”

Abdelazim was also a 2017 mayoral candidate.