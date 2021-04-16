Forged Brewing Company prepares for grand opening

CHENANGO COUNTY – A Chenango County couple is forging ahead with distinction as it prepares for the grand opening of its new farm brewery.

Mike and Wendy Andres are planning a celebration at Forged Brewing Company on Saturday April 24th.

The craft brewing enthusiasts are longtime home brewers who several years ago began their efforts to open their own brewery.

They produce a wide variety of beers including ales, IPA’s, pilsners, stouts and more.

Mike says he loves every aspect of brewing.

“Just the science of putting something together, to when you’re mashing it in and the smells and flavors come across, to the finished product, once you taste that once it’s carbonated, it just gives you an ear-to-ear smile. I love the process. And, we make some damn good beer,” says Andres.

As a farm brewery, Forged sources nearly all of its ingredients from New York State.

And the couple used locally milled lumber for its tasting room.

Nestled into the woods, they want their brewery to give the feel of a backyard barbecue.

“We enjoy the outside and out in the woods. We feel like a lot of people do. So, it’s nice to be away from the road, away from the public so that you can enjoy just being out in the woods and backyard area,” says Andres.

Forged Brewing Company first opened on March 27th and has already had a lot of repeat customers.

It sells pints, flights and growlers.

It’s open on Saturdays from noon until 10.

The grand opening a week from tomorrow will feature a food truck from Smoke Out Family Barbecue from 1 until 9 and live music from Uncle Shake from 2 to 5.

Forged is located on Route 41 between Coventry and Afton.

For more info, go to ForgedBrewing.com.