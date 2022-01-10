BINGHAMTON, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension is making it easier for those without backyards to participate in composting.

CCE Broome launched a free community composting program behind the farmers market building in Dickinson about a year ago.

Since then, its roughly 25 members have diverted over 500 pounds of food scraps from going to the landfill.

Members bring their scraps, weigh them and then place them in the bin and cover them with leaves that CCE provides.

Now, as many as 100 more people can join the program.

This Saturday, small plastic food scrap bins will be distributed to people who sign up.

Recycling and Composting Educator Josh Enderle has advice on how to keep compost odors at bay.

“I would recommend lining them with either wood chips, if you’re able to find those, pine would be great because they have a nice smell to them, or you can rip up old newspaper and put that at the bottom. That will soak up the extra juices so that nothing’s sitting around. That’s where the odors really start. And beyond that, it’s really just routine. Keeping up weekly, dropping off your food scraps weekly,” says Enderle.

This Saturday from 9 to 1, CCE staff will be registering new members, handing out the food scrap bins and providing training on what should and should not go into compost.

Members can also have access to the resulting nutrient-rich soil to use in their gardens.

The bins were paid for by the Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management.