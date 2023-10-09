(WJW) – Celebrity chef and former Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died.

PEOPLE reports Chiarello died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he had been treated for the past week for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. He was 61.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” his company announced in a statement to PEOPLE. “His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being.”

Chef Michael Chiarello prepares food at Delta Presents Food with Altitude featuring Michael Chiarello, Michelle Bernstein, Linton Hopkins, Andrea Robinson and Jean-Paul Bourgeois during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Union Square Events Kitchen on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Chiarello’s family was with him at the time of his death, the company said.

“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts,” the family added.

Chiarello’s funeral arrangements will be private, and in lieu of flowers, his family is asking donations instead be made to Meals on Wheels.