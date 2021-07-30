Food & Farm Showcase: The Broome County Fair

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Our Food and Farm Showcase takes us to the annual celebration of all things agricultural, the Broome County Fair.

And while the midway rides, fair food and demolition derbies attract crowds, organizers say the fair’s main focus is on farming.

And that includes the Agricultural Exhibition Area where more than 65 kids are displaying animals that they raised themselves.

13-year-old Brycen Aukema of Chenango Forks grew up on a dairy farm and brought a cow named Mrs. Caloway.

But he prefers showing his Suffolk sheep as they are smaller and easier to manage.

After a year off due to the pandemic, Aukema says the fair feels like a reunion this year.

“I look forward to the fair every year just because I like showing my animals and I like seeing all of the people that are here that I’ve known in the past, all of my friends,” he says.

4-H runs all of the youth animal shows and youth buildings.

16-year-old Cassie Hayes of Richford brought a beef cow, a dairy cow, 3 chickens and a pair of rabbits.

She’s been showing animals at the fair since she was 5.

Hayes says feeding, grooming and caring for them is a lot of work, yet the fair is her favorite part of the summer.

“You can learn a lot from the agriculture and a lot of people, once they come here, they want to go further in life with it. I want to be a vet tech and my passion came from 4-H,” she said.

Hayes says she develops a strong bond with her animals.

Participants receive ribbons, a T-shirt and, of course, bragging rights.

The fair continues tonight through Sunday.

For a schedule of events, go to http://BroomeCountyFairNY.com.