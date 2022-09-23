CAMPVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Our latest installment of Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a farm market that has morphed into a full-fledged fall festival.

Jackson’s Farm in Campville recently opened for the season, selling a wide variety of pumpkins, winter squash, Indian corn and gourds, all grown on the farm.

The market also sells apples, candied apples, caramel apples, kettle corn, homemade doughnuts, crafts and home decor.

But the big attraction on the weekends are all of the activities families can engage in, including a hayride, haunted house and pedal cars.

Plus a shooting gallery, featuring apple flinging, corn cannons and paint ball target practice.

Owner Jim Jackson tries to concoct a new amusement to entertain customers each year.

“We have ziplines, you don’t see them everywhere. We try to do things other farms aren’t doing. We feel like people can enjoy all the farms, but when they come here, they want to see something a little different.”

Jackson’s Farm was started by Jim’s parents Edward and Elizabeth in 1958 and Jim and his wife Jeana took over in 1979.

Jim says it all started with a single straw figure by a pumpkin stand.

Now, there are dozens of straw sculptures, many depicting popular culture themes of today.

Jackson says that when the activities are running on the weekends, families come out of the woodwork.

“It’s fun, it’s hectic, it’s a carnival atmosphere. You’ve got a lot of people. We have officers that help with traffic control so things stay safe. It’s busy, we’re packed and it’s fun. And I love to see the kids enjoying it. Quite honestly, that’s one of the most rewarding things is to see the kids running around having a ball.”

Jackson says that despite the dry summer, they had a relatively good pumpkin harvest.

Jackson’s Farm is open 10 to 6 seven days a week through Halloween Day.

For more information, go to jacksonspumpkinfarm.com.