BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier held its monthly mobile food pantry in the Binghamton Plaza, and hundreds of families lined up to receive a holiday meal.

Once a month, the food bank sets up a mobile distribution site in the Binghamton Plaza and each one, they are seeing greater demand.

Families create a line-up of vehicles and pop their trunks.

Volunteers at the food bank load boxes of eggs, soup, turkey, veggies, and more directly into the trunk of their vehicles.

One volunteer says that cars start lining up at 6:30 am and they don’t stop coming until the food bank is out of stock.

Despite the freezing temperatures, one women waited in line with her toddler in a stroller, until another vehicle noticed her standing in the cold and invited her in to warm up.

The next mobile distribution pantry is scheduled for January 10th at Trinity Memorial Church.

Pre registration is not required, as you can register on site.