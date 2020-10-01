Food Bank of the Southern Tier reopens mobile food pantries

BEAVER DAMS, NY – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier has begun re-opening its mobile food pantries across the region.

Last Friday, the food bank held a mobile distribution at the Grace Lee Wesleyan Church in Beaver Dams, New York.

The food bank’s mobile units are a smaller-scale version of the larger Community Food Distributions that have been held throughout the pandemic.

While the CFD’s could hand out food to about 500 households, they were limited to only ten different locations throughout the region.

Food Bank of the Southern Tier President and CEO Natasha Thompson says they’ve been looking to scale their operation back down to smaller, more local distributions, and will be able to host them more frequently.

“We’re hoping that with the smaller scale mobiles, we can do at least one a day, and get to the point where we’re doing two a day like we did pre-COVID. Again, while each distribution is smaller, we can do more of them across the region, and hopefully, serve more people in more communities,” he said.

Thompson is confident that this will be an effective way to distribute food across the region going forward.

If you’re interested in learning about where future mobile food pantries will be located, you can visit http://FoodBankST.org.