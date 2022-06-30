ELMIRA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier was recently recognized at Feeding America: The Annual Conference for optimizing dairy sourcing distribution.

The national conference was held in April 2022 and leaders from 200 network food banks across the country gathered in Louisville, Kentucky. Meghan Parsons, Chief Development Officer, represented the Southern Tier at the event.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier won the Boundless Collaboration Award for their partnership with Feeding NYS and other New York State food banks. The award was a result of the groups working together alongside dairy industry partners to reduce the primary barrier of access to dairy products for low-income New Yorkers.

Natasha Thompson, Food Bank President and CEO, was appreciative of the national recognition.

“We are honored to be recognized in partnership with our fellow New York State food banks for this

innovative program that will allow us to provide nutritious dairy products to our neighbors in need. We know that we are stronger together and cannot do this critical work alone.”