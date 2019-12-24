Food Bank of the Southern Tier receives large monetary donation

CONKLIN, NY – Donations continue for this holiday season, and a popular food bank truck is the benefactor this time.

Tracey Maines, the author of My Cottage Kitchen Cookbook presented a gigantic check worth $52,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The check was handed over at the Maines Community Center in Conklin, on top of another donation worth over $28,000 on behalf of the book itself.

The Food Bank truck was in action as well, unloading it’s food to serve those in need.

Volunteers worked tirelessly in the cold to make sure everyone was served.

Mobile Food Pantry Site Coordinator Bill Krasowsky says the need this season is great.

“Well it makes everybody feel good. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be out here freezing in the cold to help people out. The need is great. I think of one time in weather like this where someone came to us in hospital slippers with a sweater held together with a safety pin, so that tells you the need is tremendous,” he said.

Conditions were bitter on Friday, with temperatures in the low teens.

Usually around 85 people are served by the food truck.

The Food Bank distributes food on the 3rd Friday of every month.