ELMIRA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Food Bank of the Southern Tier has named Mark Bordeau as their new President and CEO.

Bordeau has decades of experience in hunger relief and non-profit sectors. He served as Executive Director of Rural Health Network of SCNY. Prior to that, he ran child nutrition programs for 22 years as the Senior Director of Food Service for Broome-Tioga BOCES. He also served on the Food Bank’s Board of Directors for nine years. He is a graduate of LeadNY’s class 18, a food, agriculture, and resource leadership academy at Cornell University.

“The opportunity to lead an organization that is dedicated to combating hunger and making a positive impact in the lives of individuals and families is both humbling and inspiring. I am excited to work alongside the passionate team at the Food Bank and collaborate with our community partners to address the urgent issue of food insecurity” Bordeau said.

As the Food Bank faces an increase in demand for services, Bordeau’s appointment is said to be instrumental to the organization. “With Mark at the helm, I am confident that the Food Bank will continue to thrive and make an even greater impact in our community” said Karen Dehais, Diocesan Director and President of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester.

Bordeau’s appointment will be effective August 14th.