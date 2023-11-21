JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Food and Fire BBQ-Taphouse has partnered with three local businesses to fight food insecurity this holiday season.

For the fourth Thanksgiving in a row, the restaurant has teamed with Visions Federal Credit Union, Muckles Ink, and Red Barn Technology Group to deliver freshly prepared meals to 200 Broome County families in need through the Thanksgiving Give Back program.

This year, they will work together to provide food to approximately 700 people. The dinners include hot turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and buttered corn.

Owner of Food and Fire Dan Polhamus says the program is a labor of love for him and his team.

“Thanksgiving has always been a special time for us and our families. We are all so lucky to have what we have and to be supported by the communities we are a part of, and it feels good to be able to give a little bit back,” said Polhamus.

Polhamus says he plans on continuing with the program for years to come and hopes to expand it to other areas, involving other restaurants.

“Partnering with Visions Federal Credit Union and the Muckles Ink/Red Barn team has provided necessary resources, and a dedicated network of friends, family, and employees has provided the volunteers needed to handle all the food preparation and delivery,” said Polhamus.

Polhamus works closely with food program administrators from local school districts such as Johnson City, Maine-Endwell, Union-Endicott, and Chenango Forks Schools. He also works with the local YWCA.

“The holiday season is a time of increased food instability as families try to meet the increased financial needs of the season. Community members like Food and Fire make it possible for us to help those living in food unstable homes,” said Maine Endwell teacher and President of M-EALS Rachel Murat.

The Thanksgiving Giveback Program began in 2020. Since its inception, has delivered over 2,000 hot meals on Thanksgiving Day.

“For Visions, it’s all about supporting the community,” says Ty Muse, Visions Federal Credit Union President and CEO. “It’s what we do, and it’s what we should all do. Dan and his team are doing an extraordinary thing, and to help someone helping others – well, that’s a no-brainer.”

Supporters can help raise funds and show spirit by making a donation or purchasing apparel at mucklesu.com.