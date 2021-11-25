Food and Fire BBQ-Taphouse delivers hot Thanksgiving dinners to over 500 people

JOHNSON CITY, NY – For the second year in a row, a local restaurant teamed up with local businesses to help fight food insecurity.

Food and Fire, along with Red Barn Technology Group and Visions Federal Credit Union delivered hot turkey dinners to over 500 people today.

These meals consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and buttered corn.

This year families from seven school districts and two organizations received these meals.

Co-Owner of Food and Fire, Dan Polhamus says since opening up eight years ago, they’ve always been really dedicated to helping the community.

“It allows us to bring our families in here, put the kids to work and teach them what it means to be really thankful and really give back, our community responds and it’s a need we can fill. So everybody wins, it’s a great way to spend the holiday, maybe we’ll have some turkey tomorrow but today we’re cooking turkey for other people and it feels really good,” says Polhamus.

The seven districts are Johnson City, Maine-Endwell, Union Endicott, Susquehanna Valley, Newark Valley, Windsor, Chenango Forks, and then the YWCA of Binghamton and HCA in Johnson City all received meals today.

President of Red Barn Technology Group, Jon Layish says, they love being able to use their resources and help out instead of just writing checks.

“It’s almost inconceivable to some people that people don’t have a meal. It’s a way to really get granular and really understand what people need and to be apart of it is just great,” he said.

Layish also mentioned that they were the ones that designed the apparel to help fundraise for this event.

Apparel is still available and any thing bought helps feed a child.

To purchase, visit http://ThanksgivingGiveBack.com.