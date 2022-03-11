BINGHAMTON, NY – Today’s Food and Farm Showcase focuses on a local natural food restaurant that sells one of its signature items across the country.

Whole in the Wall on South Washington Street in Binghamton has been serving meals made from scratch since 1980.

In the early 90’s, owner Eliot Fiks was encouraged to start retailing containers of his basil pesto sauce that the restaurant serves over pasta.

Fiks soon developed a series of other varieties that substitute another featured ingredient for the basil, such as spinach or sun-dried tomatoes.

There are now 8 different flavors, including a vegan option.

Fiks says all of them work off the same base of olive oil, garlic, parmesan cheese, pine nuts and sea salt.

“Most of my competitors are too cheap to put quality ingredients in. Like, for example, many commercial pestos have either no pine nuts or a thimble full that they throw as the last ingredient next to salt so that they can say they have it in there. Whereas, our pesto is chunky monkey style, you actually have whole pine nuts in it,” says Fiks.

Fiks says that while pesto on pasta makes for a quick and easy gourmet meal, there are lots of other ways to enjoy pesto including on a pizza, an omelet, chicken or fish.

He samples and sells the pesto at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Upper Front Street on Saturdays from 9 to 1.

He says the key is getting people to taste it.

“That’s pretty much the theme that we’ve followed ever since. We know that if people try it, they’re going to love it. That’s our advertising campaign, try it,” says Fiks.

Whole in the Wall also sells its popular mushroom soup at the farmers market.

The pesto is sold at 125 stores across 19 states.

You can also order it online by the case at WholeintheWall.com.

Or purchase it from the pantry when the restaurant is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 to 8.

Speaking of the restaurant, Fiks has also been busy preparing Irish specialties for a Saint Patrick’s Day special tomorrow from noon to 3.

He’ll be serving Irish beef stew, homemade soda bread, potato cheddar soup and more.

Plus live Celtic music from Curt Osgood and Friends.