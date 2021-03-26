Food and Farm Showcase: Walling’s Maple Syrup

NEW BERLIN, NY – It’s maple season so the Food and Farm Showcase, our collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension, is headed out to Chenango County where the sap is boiling.

The evaporator is running around the clock at Walling’s Maple Syrup in South New Berlin.

The Walling family makes much more than just organic syrup.

There’s maple cream, cinnamon maple cream, granulated maple sugar, maple shapes, maple popcorn, maple cotton candy and maple-coated nuts.

And new this year, bourbon barrel aged maple syrup.

While Kern and Susan Walling own the business, all 6 of their children contribute to what began as a hobby 25 years ago.

“Our oldest brother tapped a few trees in the backyard and boiled it on my mom’s kitchen stove until she kicked us out because all of the wallpaper was peeling off the walls. She kicked us out and we moved to an open pan outside over an open fire and then it just slowly grew into a business,” says family member Amanda Tittle.

Not long after, they built their first sugar house and have added onto it 15 times since.

They have roughly 5,600 taps split among 3 locations on their property and other land in Norwich and South New Berlin.

It takes about 60 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup.

The Walling’s use a reverse osmosis machine to extract most of the water before sending the sap into the evaporator to boil it down to syrup.

Tittle says the biggest challenge to the overall process is Mother Nature.

“This year has been a little bit of a doozy. This year, it’s been so cold that we didn’t get as many early runs as we typically would get. It really didn’t start running until March,” says Tittle.

Another issue is when squirrels and other critters eat through the plastic tubing that collects the sap.

Tittle says her family enjoys educating others about the process and they welcome folks to check out their sugar house on Route 23.

You can also buy their products at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market or the Taste New York store.

Or you can order online through their Facebook page.