BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Today’s Food and Farm Showcase highlights an active farm located in the heart of the city.

The VINES Urban Farm on Tudor Street in downtown Binghamton was created in 2010 using property from FEMA flood buyouts. After the 2011 flood, it acquired additional land, growing from a quarter acre to one and a half acres.

The farm grows a variety of common vegetables such as squash, cucumbers, beans, greens, tomatoes, garlic and kale. The produce is sold through its weekly farm share. Farm Manager Cynthia Averett says VINES has a social justice mission of providing fresh vegetables to people who lack access to them.

“Our farm share we try to make it as accessible as possible to people. So, instead of having to pay upfront, we offer weekly payments for people, and we also offer an income discount of up to 75%. So, if you qualify, you can easily get a box of vegetables for about $3,” said Averett.

Averett says people can also join or quit the share at any time. It runs June through October and has roughly 20 drop off sites throughout the community. Averett says the farm is not certified organic but follows organic practices. She says it surprises a number of people that you can have large scale agriculture in an urban setting.

“We’re one of the very few urban farms in New York but I know every year people are expanding and learning that you can grow in an urban environment. With our community gardens too, people get to grow their own vegetables in an urban environment. I think even people driving by, they’re like ‘Wow, I can’t believe this is here, I can’t believe you can do this.’ It’s great to see people realize that this is a possibility,” said Averett.

The VINES Urban Farm also hosts a youth employment program hiring about 30 young people from Binghamton between the ages of 14 and 21. They work the farm for six weeks in the summer while also learning more about agriculture, financial literacy and more.

For information on the farm share program, go to VINESGardens.org.