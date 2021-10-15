Food and Farm Showcase: Valley View Produce

RICHFORD, NY – Our latest Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a decades-old farm stand that is popular with locals and out-of-town travelers alike.

Valley View Produce is located along Route 79 between Lisle and Richford.

It was started almost 40 years ago by dairy farmers Gary and Shirley McKewin.

The McKewins began with a simple wagon selling corn, pumpkins, gourds, squash, Indian corn and tomatoes grown on the farm.

Over the years, it grew in size and last year, the McKewins’ children and grandchildren purchased the business and transformed it into one half farm market and one half local artisan gift shop.

While the produce is no longer grown on the McKewin farm, it comes from local producers.

And so do the variety of candles, soaps, knick-knacks and home decor for sale.

“People have said since we’ve opened that they’ve never come to a shop like this where they can tell they’re one-of-a-kind things and different. Like today, I had 2 ladies who said they went to the Finger Lakes for a week and this was the best store they’d been at. It was such a compliment because our stuff is so unique,” says Thornton.

Valley View also sells seasonal flowers and plants, Trinity Valley dairy products, maple syrup products, honey, Ithaca coffee, lawn and garden ornaments and bulk mulch and the occasional chicken barbeque.

Shirley McKewin says the location along the road from New York to Ithaca and Cornell University brings in a lot of out-of-town travelers and Finger Lakes tourists.

“We’ve had people in here from every single state in the United States, many foreign countries, one movie star and one CBS man. And it’s been really, really interesting, it has,” says McKewin.

Thornton says customers still ask about her parents who are often hanging out at the back of the store.

Valley View is open May through October 31st, 7 days a week from 9 to 6.

It also plans to open on the final 2 weekends of November to sell wreaths, kissing balls and other holiday-themed gifts.

Tomorrow, Valley View is holding a Customer Appreciation Day with face painting, free pumpkins for kids and reasonably priced food for sale.

For more information, look up Valley View Fresh Farm Produce on Facebook.